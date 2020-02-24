SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has received a $4.9 million purchase order to deliver .50BMG ammunition casings to an international customer.



AMMO expects to fulfill the purchase order over the course of the next 12 months utilizing the Company’s Jagemann munition components production facility located in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. This is the second seven-figure purchase order AMMO has received since the launch of its .50 caliber brass casing production line at the Jagemann facility in October 2019.

“Demand for .50BMG brass continues to increase in both the U.S. and international markets,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “With our recently launched .50 caliber production line and expanded capacity, we now have the capabilities to meet this significant need in the market and deliver high-quality .50 caliber brass. As a result, our team is receiving an increasing number of inbound requests. In fact, we have already entered into two significant purchase orders since opening the production line and we anticipate more to follow in the near future.”

For inquiries regarding our .50 caliber production capabilities, please contact John Flynn (602-619-8607; jflynn@ammo-inc.com ) or Mark Hanish (480-338-2460; mhanish@ammo-inc.com ).

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Jagemann Munition Components is a wholly-owned AMMO subsidiary based in Wisconsin, and is an industry leading brass casing designer and manufacturer supporting the global ammunition industry. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

