LONDON, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 before the open of market trading.



About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Including the two Post-Panamax containerships delivered in early 2020, Global Ship Lease owns 45 ships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, of which nine are fuel efficient new-design wide beam, with a total capacity of 249,160 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, of 12.8 years as at December 31, 2019.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed up to February 24, 2020, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters at December 31, 2019, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control, was 2.5 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $766 million. Contracted revenue was $851 million, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.8 years.

