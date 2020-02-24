Boise, Idaho, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) announced today the permanent curtailment of its I-joist production facility in Roxboro, North Carolina. The shutdown will affect approximately 29 employees. The company anticipates discontinuing production by the end of Q1 2020, though inventory shipment may continue into Q3 before all operations cease.

“The I-line team has worked diligently and safely every day. However, costs at Roxboro are not where they need to be in comparison to other Boise Cascade mills. That fact, in conjunction with the single-family housing market trends, have led us to this difficult decision,” said Chris Seymour, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations.

“We understand the effect this closing has on our employees and their families. We are making them aware of employee assistance resources as well as job openings within the company.”

“Boise Cascade will continue to serve our customers and meet projected demand through our other southeastern region mills,” said Seymour. “We remain committed to our core businesses of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood.”



