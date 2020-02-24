STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has been named a Gold Capability Provider by Blue Prism, a leading automation software developer.

The certification, the highest given by Blue Prism, recognizes ISG Automation as an industry leader in automation-driven business transformation. The Blue Prism certification program ensures the highest quality of automation capabilities, delivery and service, and is designed to highlight Blue Prism partners that have excelled in supporting Blue Prism software customers.

“Our clients are all-in on automation, one of the core technologies driving their digital business transformations,” said Chip Wagner, CEO, ISG Automation. “Blue Prism’s certification underscores the value we deliver to our clients as we help them scale automation across the enterprise and achieve tremendous ROI from their investments.”

ISG was named a Gold Capability Provider for its work in building scalable, resilient robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities for its clients using Blue Prism software. Specifically, ISG has demonstrated and met Blue Prism’s rigorous requirements for client support while expanding on the Blue Prism Robotic Operating Model (ROM), including achieving large-scale RPA deployments for multiple, leading global enterprises.

Members of the Blue Prism ecosystem are certified by Capability, Delivery and Service excellence based on feedback from Blue Prism’s enterprise customers.

“ISG continues to demonstrate why it’s a leading Blue Prism partner. Their depth of experience and ongoing quest to drive best practices puts them at the forefront of deploying and scaling Blue Prism across our customer base,” says Hitesh Patel, VP of Sales for Blue Prism. “This certification confirms ISG’s level of commitment and an enablement of customer success for driving intelligent automation solutions forward.”

ISG estimates the automation market was valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow between 35 percent and 42 percent in 2020, faster than any other segment of enterprise software.

“Process automation is a market that is developing fast, and has more than doubled since 2018,” says Wil Harris, head of ISG Automation, Northern Europe. “This growth will only continue. Most companies are just at the beginning of their automation journey, using process automation as the entry point for more transformative, front-office-focused automation projects that deliver real value to the business.”

Western Union, a leader in global payment services, has worked with ISG to implement Blue Prism in its business since 2016, starting with automating many of its compliance processes. It has now expanded its automation program and is seeing a return on investment of between three and six times expenditure.

“We have worked with ISG from the beginning of our automation journey, identifying areas of the business where automation would bring us the greatest value, such as increasing capacity to deliver customer service,” says Gintautas Jonutis, director and global head of Robotics & Automation at Western Union. “We know that by working with a firm that is a leader in automation delivery and in Blue Prism implementation we are getting the best advice and support throughout our automation journey.”

ISG is a market leader in automation and digital business solutions. The rapid growth of the firm’s ISG Automation business reflects strong market demand among enterprise clients for business process automation.

ISG Automation’s portfolio of services includes robotic and cognitive automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of Centers of Excellence to scale automation across the enterprise, training and organizational change management and ongoing technical support and managed services.

