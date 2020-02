The board of directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statement of the bank for 2019 at a board meeting on Thursday 27 February. The annual financial statement will subsequently be published after markets have closed.

A meeting for investors to present the results will take place at Kvika‘s headquarters on the 9th floor, Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík at 4:15 pm.