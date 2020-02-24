Arlington, VA, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), a world leader in technology-based training solutions, today announced the upcoming SXSW EDU campfire session, “When Ignorance Isn't Bliss: Equity in Language,” hosted by Maya Goodall, M.A., M.Ed, Senior Director of English Language Curriculum at Rosetta Stone. The session is designed for anyone who wants to take part in a conversation about culturally responsive teaching (CRT) and equity in language education for educators nationwide.

Questions and topics that will be covered during the campfire session include:

Culturally responsive teaching, getting to know our students, and connecting to their culture and life are the ways to help students achieve deeper knowledge in any subject. But how?

Is it really possible to be attuned to every culture and language in your classroom?

How can we fuse culturally responsive teaching with what we know about excellent second language acquisition instruction?

Session Information

Title of Session: When Ignorance Isn't Bliss: Equity in Language

March 9th, 2020 Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon A, 500 E 4th St, 4th Floor

About Maya Goodall

Maya Goodall has worked in education for over 20 years, teaching both nationally and internationally. She worked for a major publisher in the area of professional development and sales, where she recognized the need for English Language Learner materials that would help support teachers in their endeavors to reach the growing number of non-native English speakers in their classrooms. Maya has a rich professional background that includes teaching in the classroom, coaching, training, implementing and designing curriculum with measurable outcomes. She combined her expertise in educational publishing and practical classroom teaching and founded Lingual Learning, a curriculum company dedicated to helping students become confidently bilingual. She works with teachers from the United States and around the world speaking about the benefits of bilingualism and giving practical ideas on how to best achieve it. Maya speaks three languages and holds an M.Ed. and MA in Applied Linguistics.

About SXSW EDU

Now in its 10th year, the SXSW EDU® Conference & Festival cultivates and empowers a community of engaged stakeholders to advance teaching and learning. The annual four-day event affords registrants open access to engaging sessions, immersive workshops, interactive learning experiences, film screenings, early-stage startups, business opportunities, and networking. SXSW EDU is a component of the South by Southwest® family of conferences and festivals that have grown from 800 to over 8,000 registrants in the last decade. Join the passionate and innovative community at SXSW EDU, March 9-12, 2020 in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit sxswedu.com.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and businesses around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

