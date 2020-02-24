PARIS, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading media consultancy MightyHive today announced the appointment of Julien Coquet as Director of Analytics for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Julien brings over 15 years of analytics experience to this role and will join the EMEA data analytics team by leading client consulting, strategy and direction, thought leadership and team development.



At MightyHive, Coquet will be responsible for building and servicing data analytics clients across MightyHive’s growing European market share in London, Milan, Paris and Stockholm, with client services centered around the Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Platform. He will focus on MightyHive’s enterprise clients, especially those embarking on digital transformation projects.

Coquet will oversee the growth and team development of MightyHive’s EMEA data analytics team, as growing the team is a key strategic priority for 2020. In this role, he’ll be responsible for working with the leadership team in reviewing, plotting and defining the consultancy services and products MightyHive will build through 2020 and beyond, as well as hiring new talent to grow the team. One of Coquet’s other focuses will be client thought leadership and advocacy on how to respond to the ever-evolving data analytics industry.

“Julien’s proven success in the data analytics space will help MightyHive’s EMEA team solidify ourselves as a major data analytics player in the market,” said Russell Sutton, SVP Data, EMEA. “As we continue to grow and scale our team, Julien’s experience will be key in developing MightyHive’s data analytics services in the region. With developments in marketing data now occurring at a quarterly and even monthly pace, expert guidance for clients is now more important than ever to ensure marketing solutions are privacy safe and future ready.”

Before joining MightyHive, Julien served extensively as a senior digital analytics consultant and, more recently, as VP of Marketing & Evangelization at Hub’Scan, the award winning digital analytics quality assurance solution, where he was in charge of product development and evangelization. Julien has worked for prestigious brands such as Audi, Bayer, Cartier, Havas, Home Depot, L’Oréal, Nestle, Peugeot, Samsung and more. He is recognized worldwide as a thought leader, speaker and expert, and is the leading reference in France for web/digital analytics. Julien is very involved in the Digital Analytics Association as well as leading digital analytics communities.

“MightyHive’s tremendous growth in this region, as well as worldwide, has been very impressive,” said Julien Coquet, Director of Analytics, EMEA, at MightyHive. “I look forward to bringing my experience to this team as they continue to provide clients with world-class data analytics services.”

About MightyHive

MightyHive is a new breed of media consultancy that partners with global brands and agencies seeking transformative marketing results in a time of massive disruption and opportunity. Recognized as a global leader in advanced marketing and advertising technologies, MightyHive provides consulting and services in the areas of media operations and training, data strategy and analytics.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Auckland, Bangkok, Chicago, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Melbourne, Milan, Montreal, Mumbai, New York, Paris, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Vancouver. In 2018, MightyHive merged with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company established by Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018.