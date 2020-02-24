GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a shift to provide greater value to its customers, GameStop today announced upgrades to its PowerUp Rewards customer loyalty program to provide its Pro-level members stronger benefits and more flexibility towards new and pre-owned video games, accessories, collectibles and more.



“As part of an extensive test on identifying how we could enhance our PowerUp Rewards loyalty program, we recognized there are customers of all types that want to be rewarded in a variety of ways across a mix of gaming and collectible products that we offer,” said Frank Hamlin, chief customer officer for GameStop. “Based on customer feedback, our PowerUp Rewards Pro-level membership has evolved to provide our most loyal customers the opportunity to choose how they want to be rewarded.”

During the test, GameStop noticed a double-digit lift in Pro membership sign-ups and an overall positive sentiment across its customer base. The research also reinforced that customers are looking for more value and benefits while making their shopping experience easier and more personal.

Some of the key changes that PowerUp Rewards Pro members will receive as part of the upgraded program include:

An instant $5 rewards certificate welcome gift

A $5 monthly coupon – $60 annually (must be redeemed monthly)

Choice of two Pro membership levels: $19.99 with physical copy of Game Informer magazine, or $14.99 for digital copy

Exclusive offers and savings during GameStop’s PRO DAY sales

Auto-renewal option to ensure customers’ benefits never lapse

Additionally, PowerUp Reward Pro members can join GameStop Gives in supporting charity organizations who are helping make a difference for youth, veterans and much more. In the PowerUp Rewards Center, members can choose to Game for Good by donating points to Make-A-Wish and Extra Life.

To sign up and learn more details on GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership program, please visit https://www.gamestop.com/poweruprewards/ .

About GameStop

GameStop , the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $20 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games, ThinkGeek and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool .

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Michael Delgado

GameStop Public Relations

(817) 722-7575

MichaelDelgado@GameStop.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48de4ae0-3c98-4c84-a9a1-fea0d8ac9fdb