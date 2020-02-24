WASHINGTON and TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) today announced the online publication of its Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Roadmap for the global private equity (PE) industry. The Roadmap is comprised of best practices that both general and limited partners can adopt to advance D&I at their own organizations and throughout the PE ecosystem. Each best practice is accompanied by a list of resources that supports the practice’s implementation. As the Roadmap is intended to be an ongoing source of up-to-date, actionable information, outside submissions of additional best practices and resources are encouraged.



“Over the last several years, we have seen many organizations take substantive steps to improve diversity and promote inclusion within our industry,” said Steve Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, ILPA. “The ILPA D&I Roadmap should serve as clearing house of information, where industry participants can share ideas and insights, and learn from the experiences of others. Today’s publication offers a baseline of practices which ILPA intends to grow over time with contributions from the full range of industry stakeholders in order to promote these important ideals and maximize the collective impact.”

The ILPA D& I Roadmap is organized into five categories of action, which support an organization’s ability to:

Demonstrate Organizational Support for D&I

Attract and Promote Diverse Talent

Build and Sustain Inclusive Cultures

Apply D&I to Investment Strategy

Measure & Benchmark Progress

The Roadmap primarily focuses on D&I efforts for the private equity industry, but many of its suggested practices are applicable to the broader private markets. The initial listing of more than 30 best practices and 100+ resources was provided by the ILPA Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council as well as other PE stakeholders including fund managers, investors and industry associations. The D&I Roadmap and submission form is live on the ILPA website at: https://ilpa.org/ilpa_di/ . Feedback can be directed to diversity@ilpa.org.

