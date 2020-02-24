SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software development and intelligent energy services company, today announced that it will be participating in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series on Wednesday, February 26th, at 1:00 PM ET.

Zach Bradford, CleanSpark’s Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of CleanSpark and the opportunities ahead, followed by a short question and answer session. The presentation is open to all investors and will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the alphaDIRECT Investor Center page at www.alphadirectadvisors.com.

“We are looking forward to presenting in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series this Wednesday, February 26th. We have had several positive developments over the past few months including an up-listing to Nasdaq, record year-over-year revenue growth of 372% in the last quarter and additional business wins during the current quarter. Our momentum is continuing, and we are looking forward to providing a business overview and update to investors,” said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark’s Chief Executive Officer.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

Registration Link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1287165&tp_key=2f49b672e9

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment.

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the fitness of the product for a particular application or market, the expectations of future growth may not be realized, timing of deliveries, demand for our software products; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

