MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robomart, the Silicon Valley based leader in store-hailing autonomous vehicles, announced the addition of Tom Gebhardt to the company’s strategic advisory board. Mr. Gebhardt previously served as the Chairman and CEO of Panasonic USA.



Robomart Co-founder and CEO Ali Ahmed commented: “We are honored that Tom has chosen to join Robomart’s advisory board and lend his expertise to the company as it gears up for launch.”

A thirty-five year Panasonic veteran, board member at Hussmann, and currently President of Filtran, a leading automotive supplier, Mr. Gebhardt’s knowledge and expertise ranges from the automotive sector to electric vehicles to refrigeration for the grocery sector. This combination of experience gels perfectly with Robomart’s unique offering of self-driving, refrigerated mobile grocery stores.

Tom added, “Robomart has impressed me with their track record in the short period since founding, and I have been a believer in their mission to build the most accessible and immediate way to shop. I look forward to advising the company as it prepares to launch and unlock the next chapter of its growth.”

About Robomart

Based in Milpitas, Calif., Robomart, Inc. has created the world's first store-hailing service through its on-demand, self-driving stores. Robomarts are fully electric road vehicles engineered with cutting-edge technology, including driverless tech for autonomy, teleoperations for safety, a checkout-free system for convenience, and purpose-built refrigeration for cooling. Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs with deep domain expertise in autonomous vehicles, on-demand delivery, and food retailing, the company’s mission is to create the most accessible and immediate way to shop. To learn more about Robomart, visit robomart.co .