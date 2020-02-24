SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet
“Fortinet has invested heavily in FortiGuard Labs cloud-based, AI-driven threat intelligence, allowing us to detect more threats, more quickly and more accurately. FortiAI takes the artificial intelligence knowledge from FortiGuard Labs and packages it specifically for on-premises deployments. This gives customers the power of FortiGuard Labs directly in their environment, with self-learning AI to identify, classify and investigate sophisticated threats in sub-seconds.”
News Summary
Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced FortiAI, a first-of-its-kind on-premises appliance that leverages self-learning Deep Neural Networks (DNN) to speed threat remediation and handle time consuming, manual security analyst tasks. FortiAI’s Virtual Security Analyst™ embeds one of the industry’s most mature cybersecurity artificial intelligence – developed by Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs – directly into an organization’s network to deliver sub-second detection of advanced threats.
Organizations Face an Uphill Battle
Security architects confront many challenges when it comes to discovering and remediating threats, including:
Self-Learning AI Adapts Organizations’ Threat Protection
To address these challenges faced by security professionals today, Fortinet is unveiling FortiAI Virtual Security Analyst™ to accelerate threat remediation. FortiAI handles many of the time consuming, manual tasks currently expected of security professionals, preserving their time for higher value security functions. FortiAI’s self-learning capabilities continue to get smarter once deployed in an organization’s network.
FortiAI leverages Deep Learning known as Deep Neural Networks, which mimic neurons in the human brain, to make complex decisions based on its scientific analysis of threats specific to the organization where it is deployed. As FortiAI’s artificial intelligence continues to mature, organizations benefit from having FortiAI’s Virtual Security AnalystÔ effectively transform and adapt threat protection.
FortiAI Levels the Playing Field
Fortinet’s Deep Neural Networks (DNN) approach enables FortiAI to revolutionize threat protection by:
On-premises Protection for Air Gapped Networks
Another key distinction of FortiAI is that it offers on-premises AI suitable for organizations that have air gapped networks. Operational technology environments, government agencies and some large enterprises must adhere to strict compliance regulations and/or security policies that limit their network’s connection to the internet. FortiAI with its self-learning AI model does not require internet connectivity to learn and mature, enabling organizations with closed environments or stringent security policies to stay ahead of threats.
Fortinet’s AI-driven Technologies Automate Threat Protection
Fortinet has a longstanding history of helping customers strengthen their security posture by leveraging artificial intelligence. Some of the existing Fortinet offerings and services, complemented by the new FortiAI, that leverage various forms of AI, such as least squares optimization and Bayesian probability metrics, include:
As cyber criminals look to exploit the expanding digital attack surface with sophisticated attacks, the breadth and depth of the Fortinet Security Fabric’s AI-driven technology provides customers with unparalleled threat prevention, detection and response that can be instant and automated.
Supporting Quotes
“Deploying FortiSandbox to protect our organization against zero-day threats was seamless through Fortinet’s Security Fabric platform. FortiSandbox secures our perimeter, client and mail servers, and ultimately is protecting our assets from advanced unknown threats. Leveraging FortiSandbox’s AI-driven capabilities has helped us keep pace with AI-driven threats, all while providing an easy and simplified way to configure and manage our security.”
- Dario Palermo, System and Network Administrator at Ente Autonomo Volturno
Additional Resources
About Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 440,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning company, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.
