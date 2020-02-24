TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bud Farms Inc. (CSE: NBUD) (OTCQB: NOBDF) ("NORTHBUD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Stoss as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.



“We are pleased to welcome Jeff to our dynamic team as NORTHBUD is at an exciting time in its development,” stated Sean Homuth, CEO of North Bud Farms Inc. “Jeff brings specialty experience in accounting and finance having worked with and advised many public companies over the years in both Canada and the United States. His leadership and expertise will be essential in executing our strategic plan and taking the Company to its next level of growth.”

Mr. Stoss brings more than 17 years of finance experience to his role at NORTHBUD, with a particular specialty in high-growth environments. He is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of the outsourced finance services firm, Positive Venture Group Inc. He has previously served as CFO for publicly-traded companies and technology start-ups. Mr. Stoss has professional accountant designations in both Canada and the United States.

RSU Grants

On February 20, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved the grant of 361,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain directors and consultants of the Company. The RSUs vest in four equal tranches starting three months from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive one common share of the Company upon delivery of an exercise notice, in accordance with the Omnibus Plan.



About North Bud Farms Inc.

NORTHBUD, through its U.S. subsidiary Bonfire Brands USA, has acquired cannabis production facilities in California and Nevada. The Salinas, California 11-acre farm is actively cultivating cannabis in its 60,000 sq. ft. of licensed greenhouse production space. The Reno, Nevada property is located on 3.2 acres of land which was acquired through the acquisition of Nevada Botanical Science, Inc., a world class cannabis production, research and development facility with 5,000 sq. ft. of indoor cultivation which holds medical and adult use licenses for cultivation, extraction and distribution. Through its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, GrowPros MMP Inc., the Company is pursuing a license under The Cannabis Act, to cultivate in its state-of-the-art purpose-built cannabis production facility located on 135 acres of agricultural land in Low, Quebec, Canada.

