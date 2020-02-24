New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chocolate Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840424/?utm_source=GNW

The market is driven by the increasing premiumization of chocolates. In addition, new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the global chocolate market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global chocolate market is segmented as below:



Product:

Milk Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

White Chocolate



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global chocolate market growth

This study identifies new product launches as the prime reasons driving the global chocolate market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global chocolate market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global chocolate market, including some of the vendors such as Arcor Group, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, Chocolaterie Guylian NV, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.Â , Mondelez International Inc., NestlÃ© Group and The Hershey Co.

.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





