LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Christal Bemont had a few clear messages:



She aims to drive growth with a ‘well-oiled machine’ to turn things around.

The opportunity is massive, and she wants to get it right.

Cloud annual recurring revenue is the most important way to measure the company’s success and growth and was up 179% year-over-year.

In a far-ranging interview with Talend ’s CEO and CFO we discussed the future of the business.

Read: Talend CEO Bemont Aims to Drive Growth With a ‘Well-oiled Machine’

