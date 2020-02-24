Telos among select group of U.S. companies recognized for offering employees exceptional commuter benefits and reducing environmental impact.

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, has been named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Commuters for offering employees exceptional commuter benefits.

Telos is among a select group of workplaces in the United States that have achieved the Best Workplaces for Commuters National Standard of Excellence by providing an array of commuter benefits, resulting in at least 14 percent of their employee base not driving alone to work within a 12-month period. Telos offers employees several commuter benefit options, including:

Teleworking program, which reduced the number of commuting trips employees took per week by at least 6 percent,

Compressed work schedules that reduced overall employee commuting trips, and

Secure bicycle parking at Telos headquarters, and on site showers and lockers accessible to employees who walk or bike to the workplace.

“Telos Corporation is one of the top employers in the nation offering high level commuter benefits to their employees,” said Julie Bond, program manager, Best Workplaces for Commuters. “Telos made the list because they offer transportation choices that include a teleworking program and the option of a compressed work week. Telos gives its employees the support they need to get to and from work and be at their best before, during, and after their workday.”

“We take immense pride in receiving our 2020 Best Workplaces for Commuters national designation,” said Shelley Trask, vice president of human resources, Telos. “Our benefits give us a competitive edge in employee recruitment and retention while helping reduce traffic congestion and negative environmental impact.”

The Best Workplaces for Commuters program offers designated organizations access to a range of support services to assess and promote non-driving commuting of employees, including organizational assessment and implementation tool-kits, web-based tools and webinars, staff training, and information exchange.

To learn more about a career at Telos, visit: www.telos.com/careers

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews

About Best Workplaces for Commuters

Best Workplaces for Commuters is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide exceptional commuter benefits to employees. More than a recognition program, the Best Workplaces for Commuters program provides support needed to create and sustain an employer-provided commuter benefit program, including online assessment tools, advisory services, case studies, tool-kits, web-based tools, webinars and training. Best Workplaces for Commuters represents over 350 workplaces with Best Workplaces for Commuters designation representing over 2,000,000 employees. The Best Workplaces for Commuters program is managed by the Center for Urban Transportation Research (CUTR) at the University of South Florida with support from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Contact:

Allison Phillipp

Telos Corporation

Email: Allison.phillipp@telos.com

Phone: 703.724.3642



