Ljubljana, Slovenia, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. “OTC:(RAFA)” is pleased to inform its shareholders that the previously-announced specialized research project between Rafarma and Khon Kaen University officially commenced on February 19, 2020. In a meeting at the University, Rafarma discussed entering the Thai market and implemented certain changes in the research planned for the next two years. Rafarma and MTP MATERIAL CO. LTD. Have formulated a plan to begin introduction of new cannabis products and concepts for the Thai and international markets. These new products will include products developed specifically by Khon Kaen University and Rafarma utilizing the unique research facility at the University.

Rafarma expects the following key components to enhance its offering in Thailand and other Asian markets:

- Inspection and analysis of cannabis extract for compliance to standards approved by the Thai Pharmaceutical Organization will be conducted in the labs of KKU;

- The Proprietary blockchain software implementation has been scheduled for use and will allow a unique and structured tracking system from seed to sale.

- Initial installation of the first Aeroponic system will also take place on the premises of KKU.

- Once all the protocols for treatments at the specialized spa centers are developed, they will be tested and tuned at the pilot project at the KKU Medical Center. Following these tests, the protocols will be turned over for use at the first specialized spa that Rafarma plans to open in Phuket Thailand.



- Product development is expected to progress at a very fast rate using the KKU state of the art research facility. These products will be unique to Rafarma and have implementation possibilities worldwide.

‘Working to together with MTP and KKU will allow Rafarma to meet all necessary legal guidelines prior to introduction of its new products to general public’, Anucha Pehtpeng says.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

RAFARMA

(307) 429-2029