This report on Nigeria's banking industry covers financial institutions which include banks, other credit granting, lease financing, and loyalty and reward programmes, as well as central banking. The report includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector and factors that influence it.
There are profiles of 34 companies including major banks First Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa, Access Bank, Polaris Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, and Zenith Bank. TAJ Bank, which was licensed in 2019, is also profiled, as is Unity Bank, which has been trying to raise funds from foreign investors to recapitalise.
The Banking Sector in Nigeria
Nigeria's banking sector is the second-largest in sub-Saharan Africa behind South Africa. Total assets were worth N39.6-trillion (naira) in August 2019. Some small- and mid-sized Nigerian banks are battling to rebuild capital levels after a slump in oil prices triggered a foreign-currency shortage, and a recession in 2016 made it difficult for businesses to repay loans.
Some commentators said the large banks were guilty of reckless lending to the oil sector while oil prices were high. After the slump, oil prices have recovered and banks have once again extended credit to the sector. High unemployment, subdued economic growth and vulnerability to oil prices are still causes for concern.
Investment Deterrents
Corporate governance is viewed as one of the biggest challenges faced by Nigerian banks, and financial mismanagement or misconduct by executive management has hampered their performance and sustainability. No foreign banks have entered the sector in the last 10 years. Central bank regulations stipulate that the aggregate investment of foreign banks in any of the top 10 local banks must not be more than 10% of their total capital. The United Kingdom's HSBC and Swiss UBS left Nigeria in June 2018.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Country Information
3. Description of the Industry
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
4. Size of the Industry
5. State of the Industry
5.1. Local
5.1.1. Corporate Actions
5.1.2. Regulations
5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
5.2. Continental
5.3. International
6. Influencing Factors
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Government Initiatives
6.3. Financial Inclusion
6.4. Operating Costs
6.5. Information Technology (IT), Research & Development and Innovation
6.6. Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Factors
6.7. Terrorism and Security
6.8. Labour
6.9. Cybercrime and Fraud
7. Competition
7.1. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT Analysis
9. Outlook
10. Industry Associations
Companies Mentioned
