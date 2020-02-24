New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Logistics Market in APAC 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02754101/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on global logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current apac market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in trade between india and china.In addition, rapid growth in the e-commerce market in china is anticipated to boost the growth of the global logistics market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global logistics market is segmented as below:
Type:
3PL
4PL
End-user:
Manufacturing
Automotive
Food And Beverage
Others
Geographic Segmentation:
China
India
Japan
Key Trends for global logistics market growth
This study identifies rapid growth in the e-commerce market in china as the prime reasons driving the global logistics market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global logistics market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG and XPO Logistics Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
