Portland, OR, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ground to air on-board connectivity market was estimated at $9.68 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit at $24.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in IT spending in the aviation, railway, and maritime industry, increase in consumer disposable income and surge in number of airline passengers fuel the growth of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market. On the other hand, high cost associated with the deployment and several connectivity issues restrain the growth to certain extent. However, increase in government initiatives to improve customer services is expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6121

The entertainment segment to lead the trail by 2026

Based on the application, the entertainment segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate during the estimated period. The communication segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.1% by 2026.

The aviation segment to retain its dominance in terms of revenue

Based on end-use, the aviation segment garnered a major share in 2018, holding more than one-third of the total market. Simultaneously, the on-road transit segment is projected to generate the fastest CAGR of 15.6% throughout 2019-2026.

For purchase inquiry at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6121

North America garnered the highest share in 2018

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost during the study period. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.3% throughout the forecast period.

Leading market players

The key market players analyzed in the market report include Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, ALE International, Inmarsat Plc., Viasat, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Bombardier Inc., Rockwell Collins, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and others. They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:



https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com