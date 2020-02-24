24th February 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 24th February 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-











Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

24/02/2020

Share Price:

£9.254 Matching Shares

Award Date: 24/02/2020

Share Price:

£9.254 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 24/02/2020 Tim Watkin-Rees 13 13 15,493 Jon Marchant 13 13 3,081 Katy Wilde 14 14 2,408 Lewis Alcraft 13 13 6,633 Rachel Kentleton 13 13 1,450

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

