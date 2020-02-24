24.02.2020: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG)

On 24 February 2020 primary insider Per A. Sørlie, President and CEO, exercised 60,000 Borregaard stock options at a strike price of NOK 42.24 per share.

In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 55,000 own shares from Per A. Sørlie at an average price of NOK 112.61 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 11 April 2019.

As a result of these transactions, Per A. Sørlie has increased his share ownership by 5,000 shares to 163,406 and has 240,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following these transactions is 1,578,207. Borregaard owns 346,701 treasury shares representing 0.35% of total shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 24 February 2020

Contacts:

Senior Vice President Organisation and Public Affairs, Dag Arthur Aasbø, +47 918 34 108

Chief Financial Officer, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, +47 952 44 515

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.