NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (“JELD-WEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JELD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased JELD-WEN securities between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/jeld.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Jeld-Wen products, including doors, compete against other manufacturers on price, and described the market in which the Company sells its doors as “highly competitive”; and (2) Jeld-Wen's strong margins and anticipated margin growth were attributed to legitimate business factors, such as “making strategic pricing decisions based on an analysis of customer and product level profitability” and increasing its emphasis on “pricing optimization”; (3) these and similar statements made by defendants during the Class Period were false and misleading because defendants knew that Jeld-Wen was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with another door manufacturer to artificially increase or maintain prices of interior molded doors; and (4) consequently, Jeld-Wen common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

If you suffered a loss in JELD-WEN you have until April 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.

