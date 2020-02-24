NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tile.



The investigation concerns whether Interface and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 21, 2020, Interface announced the termination of its Chief Executive Officer and President Jay Gould “after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated Company policy and core values.” On this news, Interface’s stock price fell $1.33 per share, or 7.65%, to close at $16.05 per share on January 21, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Interface shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tile. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



