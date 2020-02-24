While every business is a potential target of attackers, SMBs face unique challenges when it comes to securing privileged access. Devolutions Password Server delivers an enterprise-grade PAM solution without the overhead, complexity and cost.

While every business is a potential target of attackers, SMBs face unique challenges when it comes to securing privileged access. Devolutions Password Server delivers an enterprise-grade PAM solution without the overhead, complexity and cost.

Devolutions Password Server is a Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution. While most PAM solutions are designed for large enterprises, Password Server was created to specifically address the unique needs of SMBs.

Devolutions Password Server is a Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution. While most PAM solutions are designed for large enterprises, Password Server was created to specifically address the unique needs of SMBs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #6381 -- This week at RSA Conference 2020 , software developer Devolutions is on mission to ensure small and midsized businesses (SMBs) have the tools they need to safeguard data. Leading the way is a Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution called Devolutions Password Server , which provides enterprise-grade PAM features that offer SMBs a level of protection usually only afforded to large organizations.



It is well known that data breaches can cause devastating financial losses and immeasurable damage to a company’s brand and reputation. While every business is a potential target, SMBs face unique challenges from their enterprise counterparts – yet the majority of IT software solutions currently available are complex and go well beyond what most SMBs require. With the introduction of Password Server late last year , Devolutions is out to change that.

Most PAM solutions on the market are designed for large enterprises, then scaled back or restructured in an attempt to meet the needs of smaller businesses. Knowing that this approach leaves much to be desired, Devolutions created Password Server specifically for the needs of SMBs. Described by industry analyst Martin Kuppinger as “providing a good baseline set of PAM capabilities and being easy to deploy and operate,” Password Server allows users to control access to privileged accounts and manage remote sessions through a secure solution that can be deployed on-premises. With Password Server, SMBs can reduce the risks from insider threats and data breaches that often originate from credential misuse or compromise. When used in combination with Devolutions’ Remote Desktop Manager, Password Server becomes the single pane of glass of any IT department, integrating passwords and credentials with a robust, efficient remote connection management solution.

In addition to Password Server, Devolutions will showcase the following software solutions at RSA:

Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) is recognized throughout the industry for its ability to centralize all remote connections on a single platform that is securely shared between users and across the entire team. It supports hundreds of integrated technologies – including multiple protocols and VPNs – along with built-in enterprise-grade password management tools, global and granular-level access controls, and mobile apps to complement desktop clients for Windows and Mac. RDM empowers IT departments to drive security, speed and productivity throughout an organization while reducing inefficiency, cost and risk.

(RDM) is recognized throughout the industry for its ability to centralize all remote connections on a single platform that is securely shared between users and across the entire team. It supports hundreds of integrated technologies – including multiple protocols and VPNs – along with built-in enterprise-grade password management tools, global and granular-level access controls, and mobile apps to complement desktop clients for Windows and Mac. RDM empowers IT departments to drive security, speed and productivity throughout an organization while reducing inefficiency, cost and risk. Password Hub is a flexible, cloud-based password management solution for team environments. It empowers organizations to simply and securely vault and manage business-user passwords and other sensitive information through a user-friendly web interface, which can be accessed via any browser. Password Hub was tailor-made to reduce SMB vulnerabilities to data theft.

“While our solutions can be used independently, many of our customers find that combining them together can be even more powerful,” said Martin Lemay, CISO of Devolutions. “For instance, one of our customers recently paired our Remote Desktop Manager with our PAM solution, which enabled their IT department to manage servers and network devices, integrating with password and credential management. This provided them with the utmost level of security across their organization that was not previously possible at the SMB level.”

At RSA, Devolutions will showcase these solutions in booth #6381 in the North Expo hall. For more information about Devolutions, please visit devolutions.net .

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 400,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cyber security goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net , follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46419e1c-4bf2-4550-b325-06a5a3e8a09f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a97aa7aa-ae3c-4e4f-b52e-4b2db0b23355