DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, is hiring its first Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, underscoring its continued focus and significant investment in inclusion and diversity as a business priority.

Sally Saba, M.D., will assume the newly created position effective March 2, 2020. In this role, she will be responsible for delivering a comprehensive global inclusion and diversity strategy and strengthening Medtronic’s inclusive culture and employment brand, ensuring the company is well-positioned to attract and retain top talent. Saba will report to Carol Surface, Chief Human Resources Officer.

“I am proud of the progress we’ve made, including our recent Catalyst recognition, and am excited to have Sally on board to continue to build on our strong foundation and help us reach new levels of inclusion, diversity, and equity at Medtronic,” said Carol Surface, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Her thought leadership, authenticity, and passion for the Mission and healthcare make her uniquely suited to lead our efforts into the future.”

“My philosophy is to listen and learn, and bring people along to co-create,” said Saba. “When employees participate in shaping the future of who they want to be as a company, they are more engaged, and we collectively move faster. Equity, inclusion and diversity isn’t one big thing you do – it’s a million little things that we all do every day.”

Most recently, Saba was the Vice President of Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity at Kaiser Permanente Health Plan and Hospitals, the largest non-profit integrated healthcare system in America. In her time there, she spearheaded key initiatives, including a high-profile supplier diversity program. Before joining Kaiser, Saba served in leadership roles at global telecom company Vodafone.

Saba holds a medical degree from Cairo University and an MBA from École Supérieure Libre des Sciences Commerciales Appliquées in Paris. Learn more about Sally Saba on the Medtronic Newsroom .

