Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "WAN SDN: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023 and 2019 Market Share Estimate" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on wide-area network (WAN) software-defined networking (SDN) solutions for 2019-2023, which will grow to USD4.5 billion. It also provides estimated market share data for this sector for 2019.
The growth in spending on WAN configurators will taper off, spending on both SD-WAN and multi-layer control products will grow strongly and native SDN spending will be minimal until edge cloud/multi-cloud disaggregated fixed access applications drive CSPs to more-radical architecture in 2021 and beyond.
This report provides:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xt1opg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: