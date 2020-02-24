Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radio Access Networks (RAN): Worldwide Forecasts, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides forecasts for mobile network operator (MNO) spending on radio access network (RAN) equipment for 2019-2023. Spending on 5G-compatible RAN will increase at a CAGR of 62% as MNOs continue to build out their 5G networks. Non-5G spending will fall at CAGR of -16% and some 4G/5G spending will shift to virtual RAN (vRAN) technology.
This forecast report provides:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zee2ln
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: