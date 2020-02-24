Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 5G Mobile Launch Strategies: Case Studies and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the different strategies adopted by operators when launching a 5G mobile service for consumers.

It also outlines the best practices for launching 5G and provides recommendations for mobile operators around the world.

This report answers the following questions:

  • What are the different approaches adopted by mobile operators for launching consumer 5G mobile services?
  • What are the pros and cons of various pricing approaches such as volume-based pricing, speed tiering and service-based pricing?
  • What types of content and value-added services can be bundled into 5G tariffs?
  • What types of 5G smartphones are available and at what prices? How can operators facilitate customers' acquisition of expensive handsets?
  • What are the early results of mobile 5G launches?

The following companies are featured in case studies:

  • AT&T (USA)
  • China Mobile (China)
  • EE (UK)
  • LGU+ (South Korea)
  • SK Telecom (South Korea)
  • Swisscom (Switzerland)
  • Vodafone (UK)
  • Zain (Saudi Arabia)

