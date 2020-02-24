Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Commercial Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Bus), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabian Commercial Vehicles Market stood at around $3.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period to reach $4.2 billion by 2024, on account of increasing use of commercial vehicles in the logistics and transportation sectors.
Flourishing small and medium-sized enterprises are generating huge demand for commercial vehicles in the country. Moreover, growing government focus on the development of the country's construction and tourism sectors in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 policy is further anticipated to fuel the demand for commercial vehicles in coming years.
Some of the major players operating in the Saudi Arabian commercial vehicles market are Toyota Motors Corporation, Isuzu Motors Saudi Arabia Company Limited, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Hino Motors Limited, Ford Motor Company, and Hyundai Motor Company.
Years Considered
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. Saudi Arabia Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (LCV, MCV, HCV and Bus)
5.2.2. By Region
5.2.3. By Company
6. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Segment (Pickup Truck & Van, and Light Duty Truck)
6.2.2. By Application (Logistics, Transportation & Tourism and Construction)
6.2.3. By Region
6.2.4. By Company
6.3. Saudi Arabia LCVs Market - Margin Analysis
7. Saudi Arabia Medium Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Segment (GVW 10-16 Ton & GVW 16-20 Ton)
7.2.2. By Application (Construction, Logistics and Others)
7.2.3. By Region
7.2.4. By Company
7.3. Saudi Arabia MCVs Market - Margin Analysis
8. Saudi Arabia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Segment (GVW 20-30 Ton, GVW 30-40 Ton & GVW >40 Ton)
8.2.2. By Application (Construction, Logistics and Others)
8.2.3. By Region
8.2.4. By Company
8.3. Saudi Arabia HCVs Market, Margin Analysis
9. Saudi Arabia Bus Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Segment (< 33 Seats and > 33 Seats)
9.2.2. By Application (Staff Transportation, School & University Transportation, Tourism/Pilgrimage Services)
9.2.3. By Region
9.2.4. By Company
9.3. Saudi Arabia Bus Market - Margin Analysis
10. Import-Export Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Value Chain Analysis
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Toyota Motors Corporation
16.2. Isuzu Motors Saudi Arabia Company Limited
16.3. Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation
16.4. Hino Motors Limited
16.5. Ford Motor Company
16.6. Hyundai Motor Company
16.7. MAN Truck and Bus Middle East
16.8. Volvo Trucks Corporation and Volvo Bus
16.9. Mercedes-Benz KSA Commercial Vehicles
16.10. Ashok Leyland
16.11. Tata Motors Limited
17. Strategic Recommendations
