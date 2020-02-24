Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Commercial Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Bus), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Commercial Vehicles Market stood at around $3.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period to reach $4.2 billion by 2024, on account of increasing use of commercial vehicles in the logistics and transportation sectors.

Flourishing small and medium-sized enterprises are generating huge demand for commercial vehicles in the country. Moreover, growing government focus on the development of the country's construction and tourism sectors in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 policy is further anticipated to fuel the demand for commercial vehicles in coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the Saudi Arabian commercial vehicles market are Toyota Motors Corporation, Isuzu Motors Saudi Arabia Company Limited, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Hino Motors Limited, Ford Motor Company, and Hyundai Motor Company.

Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To study the Saudi Arabian commercial vehicles market scenario, which covers light commercial vehicle, medium and heavy commercial vehicle and bus segments.

To analyze and forecast the Saudi Arabian commercial vehicles market size.

To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabian commercial vehicles market based on vehicle type, region, and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabian commercial vehicles market.

To identify market trends & developments in the Saudi Arabian commercial vehicles market.

To profile leading players operating in the Saudi Arabian commercial vehicles market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level

5. Saudi Arabia Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (LCV, MCV, HCV and Bus)

5.2.2. By Region

5.2.3. By Company

6. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Segment (Pickup Truck & Van, and Light Duty Truck)

6.2.2. By Application (Logistics, Transportation & Tourism and Construction)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Saudi Arabia LCVs Market - Margin Analysis

7. Saudi Arabia Medium Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Segment (GVW 10-16 Ton & GVW 16-20 Ton)

7.2.2. By Application (Construction, Logistics and Others)

7.2.3. By Region

7.2.4. By Company

7.3. Saudi Arabia MCVs Market - Margin Analysis

8. Saudi Arabia Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Segment (GVW 20-30 Ton, GVW 30-40 Ton & GVW >40 Ton)

8.2.2. By Application (Construction, Logistics and Others)

8.2.3. By Region

8.2.4. By Company

8.3. Saudi Arabia HCVs Market, Margin Analysis

9. Saudi Arabia Bus Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Segment (< 33 Seats and > 33 Seats)

9.2.2. By Application (Staff Transportation, School & University Transportation, Tourism/Pilgrimage Services)

9.2.3. By Region

9.2.4. By Company

9.3. Saudi Arabia Bus Market - Margin Analysis

10. Import-Export Analysis

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Value Chain Analysis

14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Toyota Motors Corporation

16.2. Isuzu Motors Saudi Arabia Company Limited

16.3. Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

16.4. Hino Motors Limited

16.5. Ford Motor Company

16.6. Hyundai Motor Company

16.7. MAN Truck and Bus Middle East

16.8. Volvo Trucks Corporation and Volvo Bus

16.9. Mercedes-Benz KSA Commercial Vehicles

16.10. Ashok Leyland

16.11. Tata Motors Limited

17. Strategic Recommendations

