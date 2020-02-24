NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYAH Medtech Inc. (“RYAH”), announced today that it is preparing for the launch of a patented, Bluetooth-enabled transdermal-patch, designed to collect patient dosing and medical composition information and be fully integrated into RYAH’s HIPAA-compliant data analytics platform. The new IoT device will be comprised of two parts: 1) a disposable, slow-release patch membrane which can contain several formulations of either plant-based or non-plant based medicine to treat a variety of medical indications, and 2) a re-usable, re-chargeable “brain” that can control the dose of each patch via a smartphone app. This innovative, new device is intended to dramatically expand the treatment options that RYAH can offer, as well as to broaden and improve the critical data analytics associated with patient medicine intake.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46f68236-e614-46ff-97cf-a080f0cdd0fd

Controlling the release rate of each disposable patch is made possible by the Bluetooth-enabled “brain”, which can be activated by the Smart Patch app to gently heat the skin to a specific temperature in order to increase the medicine absorption rate into the bloodstream. The app can subsequently be used by doctors, clinics and their patients to track the effects of each use with the patch, in order to learn which patch and dosing regimen is most effective for their needs.

The RYAH Smart-Patch is a reservoir style patch using pre-fabricated, commercial components from 3M’s patch membrane technology, which RYAH believes is specifically designed for patient bioavailability. At just 8mm thick, and with a rechargeable battery life of more than 24 hours, the water resistant Smart Patch is designed to be comfortably and discreetly worn by patients for all day relief in any set of conditions, including both in the pool and in the shower.

“The Smart Patch is the latest RYAH MedTech device that we believe helps clinics, doctors, and patients take greater control of their plant-based medicine intake for more predictable and effective results. By incorporating a temperature controlled, Bluetooth-enabled "brain" into our patch, users can create a dosing schedule directly from their phone to increase or decrease their dose on demand, while also keeping track of which product and dose works best for them. This dosing feedback, all of which is HIPAA-compliant to protect our users' privacy, will give doctors and researchers the tools to help them unlock the secrets behind plant-based transdermal medicine and make smarter, more personalized dosing recommendations in the future,” says Jordan Medley , Head of Product Operations at RYAH.

The smart patch brain is a ‘one-time’ purchase and is anticipated to launch at a much lower price point than other delivery devices - enabling emerging market economies and lower income demographics new accessibility to the RYAH ecosystem.

“The RYAH Smart-Patch was created with a vision to expand medical intake and data analytics to a much broader patient demographic such as pediatrics, sports medicine and elderly patients. Our new product is designed as a complementary alternative to inhaling vapor and other standard delivery methods, including our own RYAH inhaler. The patented Smart-Patch product is also designed to work with a wide range of transdermal patch formulations that go well beyond typical plant-based treatments,” says Gregory Wagner , CEO of RYAH.

RYAH is currently assessing formulation and distribution partners for its pre-order launch, which is expected to be in Q2 2020 and its commercial release in Q3.

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Potbotics Inc., is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

Forward-Looking Statements

