Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cloud Service Market By Service Type (Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service & Software-as-a-Service), By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, & Hybrid Cloud), By End Use Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnamese cloud service market is projected to grow from $165 million in 2018 to $291 million by 2024, exhibiting a double digit CAGR of over 10% during 2019-2024.



Growth in the market is led by surging adoption of cloud services such as Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service, etc., and growing number of small & medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, cloud is cost-efficient as users are not required to install any hardware or software. Additionally, enterprise mobility along with rising need for data storage is further anticipated to drive growth in the Vietnamese cloud service market in the coming years.



By service type, Infrastructure-as a service dominates the Vietnamese cloud service market as Infrastructure-as-a-service involves various solutions such as servers, storage, networking, virtualization, etc., which saves IT staff time as numerous users can work on a single piece of hardware anywhere and anytime. However, Software-as-a-Service is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during forecast period as it helps companies in lower up-front cost, as it is subscription-based and has no up-front license fees resulting in lower initial costs.



Among end-use applications, corporates/private organizations account for the majority share in the Vietnamese cloud service market owing to the low costs of cloud services, as well as open and transparent costs policy, which is attracting corporates/private organizations towards cloud services.



Northern Vietnam is the leading region in the Vietnamese cloud service market owing to the presence of large corporates/private organizations, government & defense institutions coupled with the growing number of SMEs in the region.



Key players in the Vietnamese cloud service market are FPT Corporation, Viettel-CHT Limited Company, CMC Corporation, IBM Vietnam Company, Microsoft Vietnam, Amazon Web Services Vietnam Company Limited, Mat Bao Corporation, NTC Cloud Computing Company Limited, SAP Asia (Vietnam) Co, HPT Vietnam Corporation, Google LLC, and Salesforce.com, Inc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

2014-2017 Base Year: 2018

2018 Estimated Year: 2019

2019 Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To define, segment, describe and forecast the Vietnamese cloud service market on the basis of service type, type, end-use application, region and company.

To analyze and forecast the Vietnamese cloud service market size.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size on the basis of segmenting the Vietnamese cloud service market into end-use applications, namely, Corporates/Private Organizations, BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail, Healthcare, Academic & Education Institutions, and Others.

To identify the drivers and challenges for the Vietnamese cloud service market.

To analyze and forecast the market size for the Vietnamese cloud service market with respect to service type, type, end-use application, region and company.

To strategically profile leading players in the market which are driving the innovation and technological advancements in the Vietnamese cloud service market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product of Interest (POI): Cloud Service - An Introduction & Classification



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer/Customer Insights

4.1. Awareness of Cloud Services

4.2. Usage & Applicability Analysis

4.3. Key Benefits of Cloud Service

4.4. Factors Influencing Vendor Selection Decision

4.5. Challenges faced & Unmet needs



5. Vietnam Cloud Service Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Service Type (Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service and Platform as a Service)

5.2.2. By Type (Public Cloud; Private Cloud; and Hybrid Cloud)

5.2.3. By End Use Application (Corporates/Private Organizations, BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail, Healthcare, Academic & Education Institutions and others)

5.2.4. By Region (Northern Vietnam, Southern Vietnam and Central Vietnam)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Service, Type By Type, By End Use Application and Region)



6. Vietnam Public Cloud Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Service Type (Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service and Platform as a Service)

6.2.2. By End Use Application (Corporates/Private Organizations, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Academic & Education Institutions and Others)



7. Vietnam Private Cloud Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Service, Type (Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service and Platform as a Service)

7.2.2. By End Use Application (Government & Defense, BFSI, Corporates/Private Organizations, Retail, Healthcare, Academic & Education Institutions and Others)



8. Vietnam Hybrid Cloud Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Service Type (Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service and Platform as a Service)



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Development



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Vietnam Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. FPT Corporation

13.2.2. Viettel-CHT Limited Company

13.2.3. CMC Corporation

13.2.4. IBM Vietnam Company

13.2.5. Microsoft Vietnam

13.2.6. Amazon Web Services Vietnam Company Limited

13.2.7. Mat Bao Corporation

13.2.8. NTC Cloud Computing Company Limited

13.2.9. SAP Asia (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.

13.2.10. HPT Vietnam Corporation

13.2.11. Google LLC

13.2.12. Salesforce.com Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7xinv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900