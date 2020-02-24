Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cloud Service Market By Service Type (Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service & Software-as-a-Service), By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, & Hybrid Cloud), By End Use Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vietnamese cloud service market is projected to grow from $165 million in 2018 to $291 million by 2024, exhibiting a double digit CAGR of over 10% during 2019-2024.
Growth in the market is led by surging adoption of cloud services such as Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service, etc., and growing number of small & medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, cloud is cost-efficient as users are not required to install any hardware or software. Additionally, enterprise mobility along with rising need for data storage is further anticipated to drive growth in the Vietnamese cloud service market in the coming years.
By service type, Infrastructure-as a service dominates the Vietnamese cloud service market as Infrastructure-as-a-service involves various solutions such as servers, storage, networking, virtualization, etc., which saves IT staff time as numerous users can work on a single piece of hardware anywhere and anytime. However, Software-as-a-Service is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during forecast period as it helps companies in lower up-front cost, as it is subscription-based and has no up-front license fees resulting in lower initial costs.
Among end-use applications, corporates/private organizations account for the majority share in the Vietnamese cloud service market owing to the low costs of cloud services, as well as open and transparent costs policy, which is attracting corporates/private organizations towards cloud services.
Northern Vietnam is the leading region in the Vietnamese cloud service market owing to the presence of large corporates/private organizations, government & defense institutions coupled with the growing number of SMEs in the region.
Key players in the Vietnamese cloud service market are FPT Corporation, Viettel-CHT Limited Company, CMC Corporation, IBM Vietnam Company, Microsoft Vietnam, Amazon Web Services Vietnam Company Limited, Mat Bao Corporation, NTC Cloud Computing Company Limited, SAP Asia (Vietnam) Co, HPT Vietnam Corporation, Google LLC, and Salesforce.com, Inc.
