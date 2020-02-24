New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Freshener Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865802/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the rising investments in R&D activities to introduce natural and chemical free air fresheners is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.



Scope of the Report

The scope of the market includes Product type Spray, gel Air Freshener, Electric Air Freshener, Candle Air Freshener, Other Types, by Application market is classified into Residential, Commercial, and Automotive, by Distribution Channel market is categorized as Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, and Other Distribution Channels, and Geography.



Key Market Trends

Surge in Innovations in Air Fresheners Across the Globe



Manufacturers of air fresheners are more focused on developing new and innovative products to meet the changing needs and demands of consumers by using advanced technologies. Key players are differentiating their offerings in terms of functionalities, flavors, nature of ingredients, size, and packaging format, in order to gain competitive advantage and increase their customer base.



North America was the dominant region in the market, owing to the consumer awareness related to health and environmental concerns, including harmful usage of aerosol sprays. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for aromatherapy and candle air fresheners. Consumers have started moving towards candle air fresheners, as they are considered to be environmentally friendly and promotes a healthy lifestyle as compared to electric air fresheners and sprays. Candle air fresheners were the best performing category in the industry especially in the European and Asia Pacific.



Competitive Landscape

The major strategies adopted by the companies operating in the air freshener market are product innovations, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. Sustainable competitive advantage through innovation is the main criteria for the growth of the market share of major players across the globe.



Companies are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) and marketing, and are expanding their distribution channels to maintain their position in the market.







