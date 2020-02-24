Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market: Focus on Function, Application, Comparative Analysis and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Industry Analysis report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.18% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.



An increase in health concerns and a significant growth in the green technology concept is leading to the substitution of synthetic products such as aluminum salts, phthalates, parabens, and petrochemical, which are contaminated and harmful to health. In addition, the growing popularity of cosmetic products such as skin whitening cream, moisturizing lotions, facial wipes, sunscreen lotion, and deodorants is expected to create growth opportunities for bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market during the forecast period, 2019-2029.



The Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as function, application, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



North America dominated the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market with a share of 45.02% in 2019. North America, including major countries such as the U.S. and Canada, is the most prominent region for the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the growing disposable income of the middle-class population and growing awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic ingredients in cosmetic products among the young population.



The global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market has gained widespread importance, owing to the increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms across emerging regions is fueling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of bio-based products and concerns toward the long-lasting nature of bio-based products are some of the factors that are restraining market growth.



