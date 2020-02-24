Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Radial Vs Bias, By Tube Vs Tubeless, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canadian tire market stood at $ 4.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 6.4 billion by 2024, on the back of increasing industrialization and growing penetration of online sales channels across the country.



The tire market in Canada relies on tire imports from several countries. Moreover, the demand for tire is anticipated to grow from the replacement sector, as the automobile fleet in the country has been growing at a brisk pace over the last several years.

The tire industry of Canada is categorized into different vehicle segments namely passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium & heavy commercial vehicles, off-the road vehicles and two-wheelers. Owing to high production and sales volume of passenger cars, the demand for passenger car tires is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the Canadian tire market are Michelin North America (Canada) Inc., Goodyear Canada Inc., Bridgestone Canada Inc. (BSCA), Hankook Tire Canada Corporation, Continental Tire Canada, Inc., Pirelli Tire Inc., Kumho Tire Canada Inc., Yokohama Tire (Canada) Inc., Toyo Tire Canada Inc. and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Canada Ltd.



Years Considered in this Study



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Canadian tire market size.

To classify and forecast the Canadian tire market based on vehicle type, demand category, radial vs bias, tube vs tubeless, region and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Canadian tire market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Canadian tire market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Canada tire market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Canada Tire Production Overview

5. Canada Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two- Wheelers, Off Road Vehicles)

5.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

5.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias

5.2.4. By Tube and Tubeless

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Region

6. Canada Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

6.2.2. By Radial Vs Bias

6.2.3. By Tube and Tubeless

7. Canada Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

7.2.2. By Radial Vs Bias

7.2.3. By Tube and Tubeless

8. Canada Off Road Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

8.2.2. By Radial Vs Bias

8.2.3. By Tube and Tubeless

9. Canada Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

9.2.2. By Radial Vs Bias

9.2.3. By Tube and Tubeless

10. Canada Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

10.2.2. By Radial Vs Bias

10.2.3. By Tube and Tubeless

11. Market Dynamics (Drivers & Challenges)

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Michelin North America (Canada) Inc.

13.2. Goodyear Canada Inc.

13.3. Bridgestone Canada Inc. (BSCA)

13.4. Hankook Tire Canada Corporation

13.5. Continental Tire Canada Inc.

13.6. Pirelli Tire Inc.

13.7. Kumho Tire Canada Inc.

13.8. Yokohama Tire (Canada) Inc.

13.9. Toyo Tire Canada Inc.

13.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Canada Ltd.

14. Strategic Recommendations

