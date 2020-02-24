Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Auto Components Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, OTR & Two-wheeler), By Component Type (Filter, Lubricant & Others), By Demand Category (Replacement & OEM), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East auto components market was valued at $28 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $39.7 billion by 2024.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing automobile vehicle fleet and rising construction and infrastructural activities across different countries of the region. Moreover, the growing demand for vehicle modifications along with growth of allied industry is further pushing the demand for auto components. Additionally, removal of ban over female driving in some Middle Eastern countries is anticipated to positively influence the Middle East auto components market in the coming years.



Some of the top players in the Middle East auto components market are Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE, Michelin AIM FZE, Goodyear Middle East FZE, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., ACDelco Middle East & Africa, Amaron Batteries, Robert Bosch Middle East, Total Marketing Middle East, ExxonMobil Middle East Marketing Corp., Shell Markets Middle East, etc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Middle East auto component market size.

To classify and forecast the Middle East auto components market by vehicle type, by component type, by demand category and by country.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Middle East auto components market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players of auto components in the Middle East region.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Middle East Auto Components Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheeler & OTR)

4.2.2. By Component Type (Filters, Lubricants, Tires, Brake Components, Battery & Others)

4.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement)

4.2.4. By Country (Iran, Saudi Arabia, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman & Rest of Middle East)

4.2.5. By Company

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)



5. Middle East Auto Components Market - Country Analysis

5.1. Iran Auto Components Market Outlook

5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.1.2.2. By Component Type

5.1.2.3. By Demand Category

5.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

5.2. Saudi Arabia Auto Components Market Outlook

5.3. Israel Auto Components Market Outlook

5.4. United Arab Emirates Auto Components Market Outlook

5.5. Kuwait Auto Components Market Outlook

5.6. Qatar Auto Components Market Outlook

5.7. Oman Auto Components Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE

8.2. Michelin AIM FZE

8.3. Goodyear Middle East FZE

8.4. The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

8.5. ACDelco Middle East & Africa

8.6. Johnson Controls International PLC

8.7. Robert Bosch Middle East

8.8. Total Marketing Middle East

8.9. ExxonMobil Middle East Marketing Corp.

8.10. Shell Markets Middle East



9. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21cuss

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900