NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simon Foundations, the nonprofit organizations that support the Simon Scholars Program ( www.simonscholars.org ), and the Sun Family Foundation (www.sunfamilyfoundation.org), a private charitable foundation whose mission is to advance educational opportunities and the well-being of the underserved, announced a new partnership today. The Sun Family Foundation will commit $1.75 million annually to expand the reach of the Simon Scholars Program to eight new high schools and 65 additional students. This brings the total number of Simon Scholars in Southern California to more than 190 students each year across 22 high schools.



Simon Scholars is a six-year scholarship program sponsoring underserved, mostly first-generation students from the end of their sophomore year of high school through college graduation. The program is designed for economically disadvantaged students who are determined to further their education and pursue meaningful careers. To date, the program has sponsored more than 1,400 students, awarding over $45 million in financial aid and support.

“We are very grateful for this unique partnership with the Sun Family Foundation,” said Ronald M. Simon, founder of the Simon Foundations. “Simon Scholars are recognized nationally for being successful and high-achieving, both in college and in their careers. Their contribution will increase the Simon Scholars Program’s footprint by nearly 100% in Orange County. Our foundations are unified in our commitment to helping underserved youth achieve the American dream through independence and self-sufficiency.”

Simon Scholars far outpace their counterparts, both in attending and graduating from college. While only 25% of first-generation, low-income students attend a four-year university or college, 95% of Simon Scholars will do so. And while only 11% of first-generation, low-income students will graduate within six years, 92% of Simon Scholars will graduate in that time.

“We are honored to partner with the Simon Foundations in support of the Simon Scholars Program,” said David Sun, founder of the Sun Family Foundation. “We have been impressed by the successes of the program for mentoring, counseling, and providing scholarships to students. In running our own scholarship program, it became clear to us that students need services beyond financial aid to ensure their success in college and beyond. By supporting the Simon Scholars Program, we can leverage the great work and investments that they have made in their program. We are excited and proud that our future scholarship recipients will now be Simon Scholars.”

Dr. Kathy Simon Abels, president of the Simon Family Foundation, praised the partnership as a monumental step forward, setting an example for other educational foundations to join forces with the Simon Foundations in support of deserving students, locally and across the nation.

For more information about the Simon Scholars Program, please visit www.simonscholars.org . For further information about the Sun Family Foundation, please visit www.sunfamilyfoundation.org .

ABOUT THE SIMON SCHOLARS PROGRAM

Simon Scholars is a unique scholarship program beginning at the end of a student’s sophomore year of high school and continuing through college graduation. The program assists students who are facing difficult circumstances to excel academically and socially. Students selected for the program receive a laptop computer, networking skills, etiquette training, academic support, leadership training, and community service opportunities. Simon Scholars also follow an intensive college preparatory program including national college tours, assistance in the college application process, and access to ACT and SAT preparation. After completing high school, Simon Scholars receive a $16,000 college scholarship to attend any accredited four-year institution in the U.S. Since its inception in 2003, the Simon Scholars Program has supported over 1,400 deserving students and awarded over $45 million in financial aid and program support. For more information about the Simon Scholars Program, visit www.simonscholars.org or contact Ben Drutman, Executive Director of the Simon Scholars Program, at bdrutman@simonscholars.org .

ABOUT THE SUN FAMILY FOUNDATION

Sun Family Foundation was founded in 1999 by David and Diana Sun. In 2011, Sun Family Foundation partnered with Orange County Community Foundation and Orange County Department of Education to establish its Sun Scholars Program. The Sun Scholars Program provides college scholarships to underserved students for whom higher education might not be possible without the help of financial aid. Students chosen to be Sun Scholars are typically the first in their family to go to college, have strong academic credentials and have demonstrated a commitment to give back to their communities. Since the program was established in 2011, the Sun Scholars Program has awarded more than 420 students with over $9.3 million in scholarship funding. For more details about the Sun Family Foundation, please visit www.sunfamilyfoundation.org .

ABOUT THE SIMON FOUNDATIONS

The Simon Foundations include The Simon Foundation for Education and Housing, the Simon Charitable Foundation and the Simon Family Foundation. Founded in 2003 by Ronald M. Simon and his children, the Simon Foundations sponsor the Simon Scholars Program. Beginning in 2020, the Simon Foundations will provide 10 full-tuition scholarships of more than $100,000 each to underserved students pursuing their master’s degrees in the physician assistant program at Chapman University. The Simon Scholars Program currently operates in select high schools in Orange and San Diego counties, as well as New Mexico. For more information about the Simon Foundation for Education and Housing, visit www.sfeh.org; for the Simon Charitable Foundation, visit www.simoncf.org; and for more about the Simon Family Foundation and the Simon Scholars Program, visit www.simonscholars.org.

