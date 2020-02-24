Boston, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is pleased to announce enhancements made to the CIO Think Tank program ( click-to-tweet ). This unique offering provides a powerful opportunity for strategic partners to join the CIO conversation around emerging technologies shaping the business world today.



CIO Think Tank brings together an elite cadre of CIOs accompanied by IDG journalists, IDC analysts and a select business partner in one setting; participants work together to explore new tech initiatives, deployment tactics and ultimately, build an IT roadmap around a specific technology over 1 ½ days. The program delivers tremendous value for IT leaders who have a vested interest in informing the discussion around key business technologies, and those companies who benefit from their strategic insights.

After the main event, the conversation continues through in-depth editorial coverage and ‘Outpost’ sessions at additional IDG Events throughout the year – resulting in continued insights, brand exposure, opportunities for earned media, feedback from prospective buyers, and a topic-specific microcommunity managed by IDG’s editorial team.

Dell Technologies: CIO Think Tank

IDG’s first CIO Think Tank of 2020 will be in collaboration with Dell Technologies. The program is focused on Multi-Cloud and scheduled to kick off this June in New York. Extensive coverage will take place across IDG’s B2B sites including CIO , Computerworld , CSO , InfoWorld , and Network World .

“We’re thrilled to collaborate again with IDG, this time for the CIO Think Tank program,” said Amanda Hodges, Senior Vice President of North America Marketing Dell Technologies. “Dell Technologies is committed to providing our customers with innovative end-to-end technology solutions that allows them to enable human progress. The CIO Think Tank is a fantastic platform for us to gain a deeper understanding of the market and the needs of our customers, as well as identify new opportunities for IT innovation.”

Shaping the Future of Technology

CIO Think Tank is designed to increase the adoption and success of critical technologies, and foster meaningful dialogue between CIOs and solution providers. Participating CIOs gain valuable face time with IDG’s award-winning editorial team , and earn personal brand exposure on the world’s largest enterprise IT website, CIO.com . Simultaneously, IDG partners can educate and connect with top CIOs, gain a deeper understanding of success factors, and increase influence in the marketplace.

“CIO Think Tank is truly a win-win for everyone involved,” commented Adam Dennison, SVP/General Manager, IDG Events & Publisher, CIO. “All participants play an equal role in developing a blueprint for the emerging technology in focus while sharing their unique perspectives around IT innovation. Not only will everyone leave the event with fresh insights, but there is a plethora of ongoing media opportunities – including a ‘Roadmap Report,’ use cases, market research, monthly editorial articles, social media coverage, video segments, a CIO Think Tank microcommunity, and much more.”

Execution & Outreach

Participating vendor partners have access to the entire event and are able to share their vision and strategic roadmap with other attendees. IDG editorial subject matter experts will also be onsite to offer insights, and help facilitate a lively and informative discussion.

Following the main session, partners can further increase visibility and outreach through a diverse portfolio of content syndication, native advertising, lead generation, display, and custom events. IDG’s team of experts will help create a strategic plan designed to maximize the investment in CIO Think Tank. For a complete list of media opportunities, please click here .

“CIO Think Tank is a program that only IDG can offer – it builds on our 50+ year legacy of deep domain expertise and direct 1st party relationships,” added Charles Lee, U.S. President, IDG Communications, Inc. “As a strategic partner, you’ll have the exclusive opportunity to connect with the leading minds on a key technology, along with access to content assets, research, and ongoing engagement that will influence brand messaging and shape R&D.”

To learn more about IDG’s CIO Think Tank program and explore partnership opportunities, please contact Adam Dennison or reach out to an IDG sales representative .

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Follow IDG on LinkedIn

Like IDG on Facebook

###

Alex Kastrinelis Marketing Specialist IDG Communications, Inc. alex_kastrinelis@idg.com 508.766.5478