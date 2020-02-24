Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Polypropylene Market By Production Technology (Spheripol, Unipol & Others), By Application (Raffia, Impact Copolymer & Others), By Type (Homopolymer & Copolymer), By End-Use Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australian Polypropylene Market was valued at $138 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2024.



Polypropylene is one of the versatile polymers and is often used as the alternative of plastic. It has a lightweight and possesses high flexural strength due to which it is finding application in various industries. Moreover, polypropylene comes in various grades (food & medical) and, therefore, suitable to be used in the food and medical industries.



The Australian polypropylene market can be segmented based on production technology, application, type and end-use industry.

On the basis of production technology, the market can be segmented into Spheripol, Unipol, Novolene, Innovene and Montedison. In 2018, Spheripol was the widely used technology for the production of polypropylene. The technology is expected to dominate during the forecast period as well as it provides high production efficiency among other technologies.

Based on the end-use industry, the market can be segmented into packaging, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, among others. In 2018, the packaging industry acquired the major share and is poised to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period as well. This is due to the growing utilization of polypropylene for the packaging as an alternative to plastic.



Moreover, the ban on the use of plastic by the government of Australia is further boosting the growth of the polypropylene market in the country. Owing to properties such as lightweight, high mechanical properties and availability at a low price, the automotive industry is also witnessing its significant adoption. Furthermore, polypropylene has high electric shock resistance, due to this, it is used in the production of capacitors, switchboards, among others.



In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia. New South Wales region dominates Australia polypropylene market owing to the presence of several packaging companies in the region.



Major players operating in the Australian polypropylene market include LyondellBasell Australia Pty Ltd, ExxonMobil Australia, Total Oil Australia Pty Ltd., Sumitomo Australia Pty Ltd, Mitsui & Co. (Australia) Ltd, PTT Public Company Limited, Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad, PolyMirae Co., Ltd, Sabic Innovative Plastics Australia Pty Ltd., INEOS AG, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Australian polypropylene market.

To classify and forecast the Australian polypropylene market based on production technology, application, type, end-use industry and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Australian polypropylene market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Australian polypropylene market.

To conduct a pricing analysis for the Australian polypropylene market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Australian polypropylene market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness & Brand Satisfaction

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. Australia Polypropylene Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Production Technology (Spheripol, Unipol, Novolene, Innovene, Montedison)

5.2.2. By Application (Raffia, Impact Copolymer, Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene, Random Copolymer)

5.2.3. By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer)

5.2.4. By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Others)

5.2.5. By Region (New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia)

5.2.6. By Company



6. Australia Polypropylene Demand & Supply Outlook

6.1. Imports

6.2. Exports

6.3. Demand & Supply Gap



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Pricing Analysis



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. Australia Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Product Benchmarking

12.2. Companies Profiles

12.2.1. LyondellBasell Australia Pty. Ltd.

12.2.2. ExxonMobil Australia

12.2.3. Total Oil Australia Pty. Ltd.

12.2.4. Sumitomo Australia Pty. Ltd.

12.2.5. Mitsui & Co. (Australia) Ltd.

12.2.6. PTT Public Company Limited

12.2.7. Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad

12.2.8. PolyMirae Co. Ltd.

12.2.9. Sabic Innovative Plastics Australia Pty. Ltd.

12.2.10. INEOS AG



13. Strategic Recommendations



