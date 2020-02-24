On 13 March 2019, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 507. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2.2 billion in the period from 14 March 2019 to 19 March 2020 at latest.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 7,482,036 2,080,341,378 17 February 2020 25,000 342.48 8,562,095 18 February 2020 25,000 339.72 8,493,088 19 February 2020 25,000 337.89 8,447,365 20 February 2020 25,000 335.81 8,395,303 21 February 2020 25,000 335.41 8,385,228 Accumulated under the programme 7,607,036 2,122,624,457

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 8,010,530 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.01% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

