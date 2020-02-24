BOLINGBROOK, Ill., (Feb. 24, 2020) – ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced the appointments of Matt Armiger and Shari Dropik-Hernandez as Regional Vice Presidents (RVP) for the Illinois and Southern regions. With Armiger leading Illinois and Dropik-Hernandez helming the South, the two will become part of a company-wide rollout of new RVP positions across the country. Working as RVPs, Armiger and Dropik-Hernandez will focus on long-term growth and business strategies as ATI looks to expand its national footprint. Both will report to Ray Wahl, Chief Operating Officer.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., (Feb. 24, 2020) – ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced the appointments of Matt Armiger and Shari Dropik-Hernandez as Regional Vice Presidents (RVP) for the Illinois and Southern regions. With Armiger leading Illinois and Dropik-Hernandez helming the South, the two will become part of a company-wide rollout of new RVP positions across the country. Working as RVPs, Armiger and Dropik-Hernandez will focus on long-term growth and business strategies as ATI looks to expand its national footprint. Both will report to Ray Wahl, Chief Operating Officer.

In their respective regions, Armiger and Dropik-Hernandez will develop operations plans, provide guidance on cultivating growth and ensure target earnings are met. They will support district leaders and leverage ATI’s plentiful resources by partnering across the organization to maximize company-wide success. The two are highly qualified for these roles, with nearly 50 collective years of experience in management and operations at major global brands. Most recently, Armiger served as Vice President, Regional General Manager at Walmart Stores and Dropik-Hernandez as Regional Director of Operations Licensed Stores at Starbucks Coffee Company.

“We’re excited for the addition of these strong leaders to foster growth and increase efficiency at ATI.” said Wahl. “Matt and Shari are both the perfect fit to lead their regions – and the company as a whole – towards great success. The addition of the RVP role to ATI is part of our new operating model that aims to streamline how we work, how we communicate and how we make decisions. When each role performs to their expectations, we all win.”

Prior to joining ATI Physical Therapy, Armiger spent 10 years serving at Walmart Stores in various leadership positions. He has experience in management at retailers including Adidas Group, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target Stores, and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Dropik-Hernandez previously served as a leader at Starbucks Coffee Company for 14 years. An alumna of Moorhead State University, she has also managed and directed at Bally Total Fitness, FILA and The Limited Corporation.

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has close to 900 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $5 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

Clifton O’Neal

Director, Corporate Communications

630-296-2223 x 7993

Clifton.Oneal@atipt.com

Clifton O'Neal ATI Physical Therapy 630-296-2222 clifton.oneal@atipt.com