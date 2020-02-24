Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Telecom Operators - Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



France: Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in France today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024.



Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenues in France have reached US$38.9 billion in 2019 and will grow to US$47 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.8%, mainly driven by growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments.



Mobile data revenue will increase at a CAGR of 8.6% over 2019-2024, rising from US$11.2 billion in 2019 to US$16.9 billion by 2024, driven by rising consumption of mobile data services as well as continuously increasing smartphone subscriptions over the forecast period.



Pay-TV service revenues will drop from US$3.1 billion in 2019 to US$3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 0.7%. The decline in pay-TV revenues in France is due to a decline in DTH subscriptions and total pay-TV ARPUs.



The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in France.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in France will grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2024.

Mobile revenue will account for 53% of the total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2024, driven by growing data ARPU, rising consumption of mobile data services as well as continuously increasing smartphone subscriptions over the forecast period.

4G will be the leading technology throughout the forecast period, however, its subscriptions share will decline from 58.6% in 2019 to 55.9% by 2024 due to subscriber migration from 4G to 5G services. We expect 5G to be commercially available in 2020.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Highlights



2. Demographic, Macroeconomic, and Regulatory Context

Demographic and Macroeconomic Context

Regulatory Context

3. Telecom and Pay-TV Services Market Outlook

Total Telecom Service Revenue

Mobile Services Market

Fixed Services Market

Pay-TV Services Market

4. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Competitive Landscape

Orange France

SFR

Bouygues Telecom

Free

