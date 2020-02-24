Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Telecom Operators - Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
France: Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in France today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024.
Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
Total telecom and pay-TV service revenues in France have reached US$38.9 billion in 2019 and will grow to US$47 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.8%, mainly driven by growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments.
Mobile data revenue will increase at a CAGR of 8.6% over 2019-2024, rising from US$11.2 billion in 2019 to US$16.9 billion by 2024, driven by rising consumption of mobile data services as well as continuously increasing smartphone subscriptions over the forecast period.
Pay-TV service revenues will drop from US$3.1 billion in 2019 to US$3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 0.7%. The decline in pay-TV revenues in France is due to a decline in DTH subscriptions and total pay-TV ARPUs.
The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
Key Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Highlights
2. Demographic, Macroeconomic, and Regulatory Context
3. Telecom and Pay-TV Services Market Outlook
4. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
