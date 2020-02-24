TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto and Hillsdale Investment Management Inc invites submissions for the 2020 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award. The application deadline is 14 August 2020.



“At its roots, Hillsdale believes in and supports applied investment research. Teaming up with CFA Society Toronto to further such research efforts is natural for us,” said Harry Marmer, CFA, Executive Vice President, Hillsdale Investment Management.



The award is open to global researchers conducting research related to Canadian capital markets including both academics (e.g. professors and students) and practitioners. Research papers will be reviewed by a panel of investment experts who will evaluate each submission to ensure they are in line with the rigorous values and standards embodied in the CFA designation. Author(s) of the winning research paper will be awarded $10,000 CAD and be announced at CFA Society Toronto’s marquee event, the 2020 Annual Investment Dinner. Click here for highlights from the 2019 Annual Investment Dinner.



“Completing high-quality investment research takes significant time and effort. We sincerely appreciate all submissions for this important award,” said Chris Guthrie, CFA, President and CEO, Hillsdale Investment Management.



Visit cfatoronto.ca/hillsdaleaward to learn more about the 2020 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Founded in 1996, Hillsdale Investment Management is an independent, partner-owned and client-aligned investment boutique managing over $3 billion on behalf of a select group of sophisticated institutional and private wealth investors. We engage in disciplined active investment management, specializing in equities, alternatives, ESG and customized mandates. We are committed to producing the highest quality equity investment strategies. Hillsdale is recognized for both investment and service excellence – a reflection of our relentless pursuit of research and development and the dedication of our partners and employees who invest alongside our clients. Learn more about Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. at hillsdaleinv.com/about.



CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

