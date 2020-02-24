Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Importance of Real-Time Topology Models in the Automation of Dynamic 5G Networks and Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides:

An explanation of the key drawbacks of traditional static topology models and why they are not suitable for dynamic cloud-based networks

Recommendations to CSPs and vendors on how they can address these challenges by implementing real-time topology

A discussion on the key characteristics of real-time topology models and how they support network and service automation.



Communications service providers' (CSPs') ability to achieve high levels of network and service automation in the 5G era relies heavily on the accuracy of the data that they can access.



This emphasizes the importance of up-to-date network data such as the network and service topology.

