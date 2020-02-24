Company to Webcast Presentation Live at 11:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26th

SWINDON, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that Paul Vasington, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Wolfe Research Global Auto Technology Conference, which is being held at the New York Marriott Eastside Hotel on Wednesday, February 26th at 11:05 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 21,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com .

