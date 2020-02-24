New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Migraine Drugs market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.51 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3%. Migraine treatments are intended to stop the symptoms or for preventing future attacks on the patients. The factors driving the growth of the target market include the increasing awareness about novel drug classes and the rising incidence of migraines problems across the globe. Also, the launch of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) is expected to drive the growth of this industry. Migraine is defined as a type of intense and recurring headache accompanied by phonophobia, photophobia, and nausea. The condition arises due to genetic origins. However, emotional imbalances such as depression, stress, anxiety, shock, and excitement can trigger migraine attacks.

There have been various types of medication alternatives for preventing and healing migraines but has severe side effects as well, ranging from weight changes, dizziness, nausea and more in an adult with no background of any other medical condition. For women in pregnancy, sumatriptan are the safest option for the treatment and anticonvulsant medicines are contraindicated. However, the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the new class of drug specially designed to treat migraine has transformed the market positively. The new FDA approved drugs are Aimovig (Erenumab), Emgality and Ajovy. In September 2018, Eli Lilly and Company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm), a 120 mg injection for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

North America dominates the market in terms of geography. Migraine affects around 36 million Americans or approximately 12% of the population of the region, according to the American Migraine Association. The rising vendor focus on emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa is predicted to fuel the market growth. Asia-Pacific is projected to see major growth in the future due to increased demand for better healthcare services and strengthened healthcare infrastructure.

Furthermore, increased awareness initiatives, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, improvement in the reimbursement scenario for associated medications, and rising awareness about the effectiveness of such medications are among the key factors propelling the growth of Migraine Drugs market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Preventive medications segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Pain relieving medications remain the chief revenue generating segment in the global Migraine Drugs market.

New action pathways such as CGRP-based receptor and ligand inhibition, corticotrophin receptor antagonism, and nitrous oxide inhibition are the subject of current research. One of the main advances in the preventive industry is the acceptance of CGRP monoclonal antibodies.

Amgen and Novartis are the first movers in the market of CGRP with the launch of Aimovig and hence would be in the position of benefit. Also, the favorable reimbursement scenario and an easy-to-use pen-device administration of the medication would be advantageous to the growth of the target product. The therapeutics after its release in July 2018 in Europe and May 2018 in North America received positive responses from both physicians and healthcare providers.

The launch of Aimovig at a lower than expected price will facilitate patient access and help drive the sales of therapeutics in preventive migraine space, which is expected to be crowded and competitive with CGRP mAbs from Eli Lilly and Alder and Teva Pharma.

North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in the target market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 496.7 million in 2018. Presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements for migraine medications, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about different medication for migraine, are among the key factors driving the market growth for Migraine Drugs in this region

The global migraine drugs market is highly fragmented with major players like Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Allergan, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharma, Biohaven Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Valeant Pharma, collectively constituting a competitive market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Migraine Drugs market on the basis of product, route of administration, distribution channel and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pain Relieving Medication Pain Reliever Aspirin Ibuprofen Triptans Rizatriptan Sumatriptan Ergot Alkaloid Dihydroergotamines Ergotamine Lasmiditan Opioid Medication OxyContin Vicodin Percocet Others Anti-Nausea Drugs Chlorpromazine Metoclopramide Prochlorperazine



Preventive Medications Blood Pressure Lowering Medications Beta blockers Calcium channel blockers



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Oral

Injectable

Nasal Sprays

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals Based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

