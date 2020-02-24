February 24, 2020 11:30 ET

February 24, 2020 11:30 ET

Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

24.02.2020 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 24.02.2020

Date 24.02.2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share class VALMT Amount 2,500 Average price/share 22.0040 EUR Highest price/share 22.0400 EUR Lowest price/share 21.9000 EUR Total price 55,010.00 EUR

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 24.02.2020:

VALMT 516,096

On behalf of Valmet Oyj





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:

Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403





Attachment