Consumers are willing to purchase coffee machines to recreate the cafe style experience at home. This has led key players in the coffee market to introduce coffee pods that are compatible with popular machines, such as Nespresso, to exploit this trend. In 2014, more than 25 million Keurig® and K-Cup® Brewers were installed in homes and offices across America, with millions more being sold each quarter.



Scope of the Report

Coffee pods and capsules are single or more than single-serving of coffee beans that are tamped, pre-measured, and packed in as pods and capsules. These are designed to withstand the pressure of a capsule coffee machine and requires pressure to brew the product.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Coffee Pods and Capsules in Online Retail Channels



The number of orders placed for coffee capsules grew by 53% over the past 12 months and accounted for more than half of all coffee orders online. Nespresso and K-Cup, by Keurig, lead in online sales of coffee capsules in the United States. Nestlé accounted for 5% of its sales through online retail channels, which is up from 2.9% in 2012, and this includes the rise in sales through e-grocery retailers and pure-play e-commerce operators like Amazon, along with direct-to-consumer sales of Nespresso capsules and other items. The online retailing segment had a value share approaching 27% of the single-serve coffee maker market in 2018 and is predicted to further gain significant market share during the forecast period.



Europe Recorded the Highest Market Share



The European coffee pods and capsules market is highly dominated by Switzerland, with a market share of 16.02% in 2017, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy among other countries. A growing number of European consumers who are willing to pay higher prices for high-quality coffee, and the increasing interest in specialty coffee, and K-Cups is reflected in the growing number of coffee bars, small roasters, small local brands, and baristas. This in turn, is driving the European coffee pods and capsules market. With the rise in market value for coffee pods and capsules, the number of private label players entering the market is expected to increase in the European region, over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Retailers in northern and western Europe are expanding their collection of single-serve methods (such as coffee pods and capsules), dominated by Nespresso, Keurig Green Mountains, and JDE. The market for fresh ground coffee pods witnessed a significant rise in sales since 2016. The ease-of-use of these products that give premium flavor to coffee, good marketing by the key players, and the wide variety of flavors have contributed to an increase in their popularity in the Asia-Pacific countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, etc.



The coffee pods and capsules market is largely dominated by Nestlé and JDE, with a high global presence of their brands Nespresso, Keurig, Tassimo, Senseo, and Dolce Gusto. Other key players, such as Kraft Foods, Dunkin Brands, Starbucks Corporation also held a prominent share in the global market in 2018.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865799/?utm_source=GNW



