ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that it is a Gold sponsor, speaker, and exhibitor at this year’s SaaStr Annual . The B2B software conference is taking place from March 10 to 12, in San Jose, California.



SaaStr Annual 2020 will host over 15,000 SaaS founders, senior executives, and Cloud VCs who will share their most actionable insights into how to grow and scale your SaaS business. Attendees will learn from the brightest minds in SaaS through 300+ carefully hand-screened and vetted sessions. There will also be networking opportunities facilitated by 3000+ Braindates, mentoring sessions, or 1-on-1s. The full event agenda is available here .

Erich Litch, President and Chief Operating Officer at 2Checkout, will hold a session at SaaStr Annual 2020 on how to “Prevent Subscription Revenue Leakage”. The workshop will take place on Wednesday March 11 at 3:00pm. Litch will share strategies from subscription-based businesses on monetizing revenue growth while preventing leakage at each stage of the lifecycle.

In addition, you can meet 2Checkout as an exhibitor at the event. Meet and connect with our team of experts at Booth #809 to learn how our all-in-one monetization platform will help your SaaS business quickly expand internationally, as well as help optimize recurring revenue streams across channels by simplifying the back-end complexities that modern digital commerce creates.

“2Checkout is very proud to be sponsoring this year’s SaaStr Annual, the industry's largest B2B software event,” said Erich Litch, President and Chief Operating Officer at 2Checkout. “We are looking forward with excitement to the three event days due to the anticipated valuable content and meaningful connections with industry peers. Our participation will also create the opportunity to demonstrate how our solution makes subscription commerce simple, helping businesses of all sizes leverage the recurring revenue model as a part of their growth journey.”

Meet the 2Checkout team by scheduling a meeting here . Upon completing the meeting request, you will receive a discount code for 20% OFF on your SaaStr Annual tickets.

