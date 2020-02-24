New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modular Laboratory Automation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865798/?utm_source=GNW

Laboratory automation has transformed the medical laboratory space, by steadily replacing semi-automatic and manual methods with fully automated systems. These automation systems are beneficial in sterile environments, wherein human error is greatly reduced and time is saved. Routine laboratory processes, such as testing, screening, etc., are automated. Automation tools can process concurrent requests in real-time, showing marked improvement in productivity and throughput.



- Modular laboratory automation (MLA) has helped clinical and pre-clinical studies by developing, optimizing and streamlining the laboratory workflow. Laboratory automation is widely employed in clinical diagnostics for sample preparation, distribution, screening and archiving.

- Liquid handlers and robotic arms are gradually becoming handy for performing different tasks with increased efficiency in modular laboratory environments. Conversely, the automation tools are also handling the demand for systematic execution of specific tasks like running ELISA assays.

- The major hindrance to the growth of this market is high capital investment cost and obtuse rate of adoption in the small and medium scale industry.



Scope of the Report

Laboratory automation is defined as any device, software or process that requires minimal human intervention and improves the efficiency of the laboratory. Laboratory automation includes the use of robots, machine, conveyors, software, vision, etc..Various equipment, and software depending upon the application can be used in modular laboratory automation.



Key Market Trends

Automated Liquid Handlers Equipment Account for the Largest Market Share



- Liquid handlers are usually employed in biochemical and chemical laboratories. Automated liquid handling robots help in dispensing samples and other liquids in laboratories.

- Automated liquid handlers minimize run times and maximize accuracy. Moreover, liquid handlers are capable of operating across a wide range of volumes, extending into nanolitres, thus proving their usefulness in dispensing operations.

- Leading companies have set the benchmark for the development of automated liquid handlers, and are constantly investing in developing premium products for increasing productivity in an effective manner.

- The evolution of the liquid handlers capable of handling minute volumes of liquids has contributed to the rapid development of modular lab automation systems in the market.

- According to the Robotics Industries Association, the life science sector has the third highest growth in industrial robots in term of automated liquid handlers, automated plate handlers, robotic arms & others to meet up the demand.

- According to Parker, one of the trends in life science robotics, is fluidics getting simpler in robotic analyzers. This trend arose because clinical laboratories and hospitals cannot afford an instrument to go down when critical samples are involved. Certain robotic systems that used to have 50 needles on the end of a dispensing unit and lots of tubing increasingly use special valve manifolds that eliminate the need for tubing and result in less chance for failure. The manifolds basically minimize the chance for leakage.



Asia- Pacific to Witness Significant Growth Rate



- In the Asia-Pacific region, the prolongation of economic and demographic trends, further health-care reforms, and the policies articulated in the government’s five-year plan are expected to propel the growth of the market. The high growth market opens new growth opportunities for the vendors of the lab automation solutions to expand their footprint.

- For instance, in China from the pharmaceuticals industry to medical products to consumer health, it remains one of the world’s most attractive markets, and by far the fastest-growing of all the large emerging ones. Though there has been some decline in recent time, it remains a significant market for modular lab automation in Asia-Pacific.

- Many organizations are adopting modular laboratories, offering low cost and reliable solutions. Modular laboratory automation is experiencing a growing demand in the market. South Korea is expected to become one of the technologically advanced nations. With the increasing adoption of automation and innovations in technology by local companies is expected to boost the growth of the industry.



Competitive Landscape

The modular laboratory automation market is fragmented due to the rapid growth in the number of clinical and pre-clinical studies across the globe has created faster imperative in sample analysis. It reduces both the machine downtime and manpower. With growing demand, companies are entering into the market making the market attractive as well as competitive. Some of the key players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson, Siemens Healthcare, Synchron Lab Automation, Honeywell International Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., among others.



- April 2019 - PerkinElmer and Helix launched, a new genetic screening test offering clinical-grade DNA sequencing and interpretation designed to help users manage their own health by learning about their underlying disease risks.

- February 2019 - Danaher Corporation entered into a definitive agreement with General Electric Company to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences ("GE Biopharma") for a cash purchase price of approximately $21.4 billion.



